Thank You

A big Thank You to everyone who attended our Annual Disaster Awareness Day for 2023 here in Seabrook Island yesterday. Our biggest priority is the preparedness and safety of all our residents, visitors, and our communities. Stay tuned for more updates and please check out our websites for information on how you can stay prepared for any disaster!

We would also like send a big shout out to the following organizations and panel members:

Trooper Bob - ABC News 4 Traffic TrackerWCBD News 2Town of Kiawah Island, SCNational Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)Charleston Animal SocietySC Department of InsuranceAirMedCare NetworkSouth Carolina Emergency Management DivisionCharleston County Emergency Management DepartmentCharleston County Sheriff's OfficeSouth Carolina Department of Public SafetyBerkeley Electric Cooperative, Inc.American Red CrossSCDOTCharleston WeatherTidelines Blog, and St. John's Fire District