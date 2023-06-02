×

A big Thank You to everyone who attended our Annual Disaster Awareness Day for 2023 here in Seabrook Island yesterday. Our biggest priority is the preparedness and safety of all our residents, visitors, and our communities. Stay tuned for more updates and please check out our websites for information on how you can stay prepared for any disaster!

We would also like send a big shout out to the following organizations and panel members:

Trooper Bob - ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker, WCBD News 2, Town of Kiawah Island, SC, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Charleston Animal Society, SC Department of Insurance, AirMedCare Network, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, Charleston County Emergency Management Department, Charleston County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Department of Public Safety, Berkeley Electric Cooperative, Inc., American Red Cross, SCDOT, Charleston Weather, Tidelines Blog, and St. John's Fire District.