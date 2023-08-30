The Town Of Seabrook Island Is Now At Readiness Status Opcon Level 2

×

It may look mostly like a typical rainy day in many spots, though some rain bands could be intense at times. The tornado threat will increase by afternoon, and during the evening into early Thursday, expect winds to tropical storm force near the coast. Finally, the water level forecast for tonight’s high tide around 8:30 has been revised upward to 8.5’. Significant coastal flooding remains the biggest concern for the Charleston metro, particularly downtown and on barrier islands. Keep devices charging today and weather radios handy for additional warnings.