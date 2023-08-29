Tropical Storm Watch

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

As of 2pm today, Tropical Storm Idalia has been upgraded to Hurricane status. The Town of Seabrook Island is watching Idalia’s track toward Florida and the Carolinas. According to the National Hurricane Center, Idalia is forecast to make landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast as a hurricane or major hurricane early Wednesday, August 30 and reach South Carolina Wednesday evening as a tropical storm. Residents, property owners and visitors are advised to monitor local media outlets for updates on Tropical Storm Idalia. The Town is following the lead of Charleston County EMD & St. Johns Fire District to provide any necessary updates for the public. Impacts in our area will likely peak Wednesday into Thursday. Residents are advised to prepare for impacts of tropical storm force winds (up to 73 mph), storm surge (wind driven onshoring of seas at the coast) and localized flooding with prolonged rain and high tides. Motorists are cautioned not to drive into water of unknown depth. The next Public Information Statement will be issued by the Town no later than Tuesday afternoon.