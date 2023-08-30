Wednesday Afternoon Update

×

The Town of Seabrook Island is expected to experience impacts from Idalia over the next 24 hours. Our area is currently under a Storm Surge Warning, Hurricane Watch, Tropical Storm Warning and Flood Watch. The greatest impacts are expected to occur in our area later today and into Thursday morning.

The Town of Seabrook Island increased its readiness position to OPCON 2 (Likely Disaster Impacts) on Wednesday morning. Town offices will close at 12:00 pm on Wednesday and will remain closed for non-essential personnel on Thursday.

Charleston County Government offices, including the downtown Judicial Center, will close at 1:00 pm on Wednesday and will remain closed on Thursday.

The St. Johns Fire Department will respond to all calls as long as it is safe for their personnel to do so. Calls may need to be prioritized based on conditions. The department will have a high-water vehicle on-island and ready to assist as needed.

Seabrook Island Beach Patrol will be on the beach on Wednesday; however, personnel and equipment will be withdrawn once conditions become unsafe. Beach Patrol advises that strong currents and high surf are likely. Residents and visitors are advised to stay out of the water until the storm has passed.