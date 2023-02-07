Summer still seems far away, but that won’t keep a group of civic-minded local residents who say they are “freezin’ for a reason” from taking an icy dive into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 18.

The Isle of Palms Polar Plunge, not to be confused with the annual New Year’s Day event on Sullivan’s Island, will be held in front of the Windjammer – and it offers an excellent reason to be freezin’. The Plunge will benefit the South Carolina Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This means these athletes get to experience all the joys of athletics – the thrill of competition, the camaraderie with teammates and the admiration of family and friends.

According to Mike Still, Law Enforcement Torch Run liaison with the South Carolina Special Olympics, the Palmetto State has the sixth largest program in the nation with 30,707 athletes.

The “freezin’” event has been hosted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, with help and participation from the IOP and other local police departments, since the first Plunge in 2015. It is one of many nationwide police-sponsored events that raises money and awareness for the Special Olympics.

“This one annual event on the Isle of Palms has raised $200,000,” according to Sgt. Don Calabrese of the Mount Pleasant Police Department. “And 100% of the money goes directly to the athletes.”

He pointed out that the funds raised by the Plunge pays for uniforms, travel, and other expenses. This year’s goal is $50,000.

A family-friendly event, the plunge will include a costume contest and live music provided by Bach to Rock. On-site registration begins at 10:30 a.m. The costume contest is at 11:15 a.m., followed by the Plunge at noon.

To register online, visit classy.org/campaign/2023-isle-of-palms-polar-plunge/c448202 and click on Plunge. You will be asked to donate as an individual or to join a team, or your organization or group can create your own fundraising team. If you form your own team, you will be the team captain. The minimum registration donation of $50 is the same whether you register online or on-site. Registered plungers will receive a 2023 T-shirt, and, no, you don’t have to take the plunge to get the shirt or enjoy the fun.

When IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett was asked if he would take the plunge again this year, he said without hesitation, “Absolutely. There is nothing else I would rather do. I want to make sure the athletes can enjoy themselves and show off their athleticism.”