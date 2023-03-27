2023 Spring Litter Sweeps Underway

We kicked off our spring litter sweep schedule on March 13 with groups from Publix, MSC Global Container Shipping and SC Federal Credit Union boosting our volunteer numbers to nearly 100!

Our next sweep is March 27, and we will continue to meet every other Monday through May with special welcome sessions at 5:30 p.m. followed by litter sweeps from 6-7 p.m.

If the weather ever looks iffy or concerning, please check our Facebook page for possible cancellations. Above all, be safe. Stay away from the water if there's thunder or lightning in the vicinity.

Check Out Top IOP Litter Items from 2022

IOP Cleanup Crew volunteers collected 60,000+ litter items in 2022 – increasing by 130% over previous years – as we doubled the litter sweeps in our yearly schedule and included a new summer series of “Breakfast Club” sweeps targeting the commercial streetscape and city parking areas at Front Beach. The number of IOP litter items documented in the South Carolina Aquarium’s Litter Journal by IOP Cleanup Crew, Howard "Beach Santa" Hogue and other citizen scientists totaled 105,000+ in 2022. Here are the Top 10 litter items on the beach, and in the streets and parking lots, mostly in the Front Beach area.

Smoking Litter Trends The percentage of smoking related litter in our overall total of beach litter decreased from 34% in 2018, when IOP Cleanup Crew began, to 28% in 2019, as the issue received increased public attention related to our sweeps.That percentage dropped to 21% after the City of Isle of Palms adopted restrictions against smoking on the beach and beach access paths in 2020.However, that drop has leveled out, and cigarette litter - which contains toxic chemicals and plastic threads - is still the most common litter item found at the beach and in the commercial streetscape, where drains connect to waterways.We still need to get the word out to smokers: Hold Onto Your Cigarettes! More receptacles for smoking litter added recently to the Front Beach streetscape where smoking is still allowed should help.

Calendar Dates

2023 SPRING – every other Monday, with welcome sessions from 5:30-6 p.m. followed by 6-7 p.m. cleanup Remaining dates: March 27, April 10 & 24, May 8 & 22

2023 BEACH SEASON – weekly Monday nights (6-7 p.m.) & Wed. morning Breakfast Club (7-8 a.m.) Schedule will be for Memorial Day through Labor Day