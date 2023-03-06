2023 Sullivans Island Elementary Annual Auction by the Sea

The 2023 FRIENDS of Sullivan’s Island Elementary School’s Annual Auction by the Sea is Saturday, March 11th at the Citadel Beach House on Isle of Palms. This year’s theme is “The ‘Stache is Back, a Wig & ‘Stache Bash” and includes a silent and live auction. Enjoy food provided by Charleston’s own Tempest whose mission is to tell the story of South Carolina sustainable seafood in a city known for its deep local roots, an open bar, DJ and hundreds of amazing silent auction items.

The event is from 6:00pm-10:00pm

Ticket price is $100 per person. Purchase here.

Using this link, you can simply donate if you wish, buy tickets for the event, or if you wish to participate from home online bidding will open up Monday. The Elementary School on our island is an integral part of our island’s culture and we all benefit from having such an amazing public school on the island. However, we rely on our community of parents, residents and local businesses to make our school what it is. We hope to see you there!