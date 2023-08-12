Express Gratitude to our Nation's Veterans by Assembling Care Packages

Volunteers from the greater Charleston area are teaming up with Operation Gratitude to assemble and distribute 8,500 Care Packages to express gratitude towards our nation's Veterans from throughout the area. Specifically, 3,500 of these Care Packages will be tailored towards female Veterans. Thanks to the generosity of Portwatch Logistics, this event will be hosted on Saturday, August 19 at the Portwatch Warehouse in North Charleston. After assembly, the Care Packages will be personally delivered to recipients throughout the greater Charleston area.

Millions of Americans are Veterans of the Armed Forces. Making up just 7% of our country’s population, these brave men and women know what it is to sacrifice the comforts of home and years of their lives in service to our nation. An Operation Gratitude Care Package is an opportunity to thank these individuals for their service and remind them that a grateful nation remembers and appreciates them.

Operation Gratitude Care Packages contain snacks, personal care and hygiene products, and handmade items, but the most cherished item in the organization’s Care Package are the handwritten letters from grateful Americans nationwide. It's part of Operation Gratitude's overarching mission to express deep appreciation for those who have stepped forward to serve and sacrificed on our behalf.

Here’s a short video from assemblies across the nation showing the work Operation Gratitude undertakes and how it impacts recipients: Operation Gratitude - Saying Thank You To All Who Serve.mp4

How to get involved. Volunteers are encouraged to sign-up to volunteer for the event by visiting Charleston Assembly Day - Operation Gratitude.

Date: August 19, 2023

Volunteer Time: Shift #1: 9AM – 12PM Shift #2: 12 PM – 3PM

Location: 7350 E Spartan Blvd North Charleston 29418

About Operation Gratitude

Operation Gratitude is a nationwide nonprofit whose mission is to lift spirits, say Thank You to our Military and First Responder communities, and honor their service by creating opportunities for all Americans to express their gratitude through hands-on volunteerism. In March 2003, Operation Gratitude sent its first four care packages to deployed service members in Iraq. Since its inception, the organization has delivered more than 3.8 million Care Packages to Deployed Troops, Recruit Graduates, Veterans, Military Families, and First Responders. The Volunteers of Operation Gratitude are a generous and spirited grassroots network of Americans joined in common cause to say “Thank You” to all who serve our great nation. For more information, visit OperationGratitude.com or follow us on social media.