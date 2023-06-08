Introducing the LENS Lieutenants program

Isle of Palms Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Program is proud to introduce the inception of its latest initiative, LENS Lieutenants, a unique program aimed at providing young island families in Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island with an accessible and affordable way to benefit from the IOP LENS Program.

LENS Lieutenants serves as a platform for families to voice their input and shape future community programs that cater to their needs and aspirations. By joining LENS Lieutenants, families not only contribute to the betterment of their neighborhoods but also gain a voice in the establishment of initiatives that promote safety, enrichment, development, and fun for all.

To become a part of the program, families are requested to make a tax-deductible annual donation of $50. This contribution enables them to actively participate in program discussions and decision-making processes, empowering them to shape the future of community-based programs in Isle of Palms.

Recognizing the numerous responsibilities that young families juggle daily, LENS understands the limited extra time available for community service. Instead of imposing programs without input, LENS values the opinions and desires of young families. By collaborating with parents, LENS aims to identify and implement programs that make neighborhoods safer, more enriching, developed, and easier to support, thereby ensuring high-value community-based initiatives.

IOP resident and community leader, Paul Coleman, who serves on the IOP LENS Advisory board and as the lead pastor of DeepWater Church, commends the swift positive impact of LENS on local law enforcement. "They've raised awareness and fostered unity among our men and women in blue," said Coleman. Reflecting on the recent IOP LENS banquet, he highlighted its significance as a unifying event for island residents, posing the question, “Think about it, when was the last time so many on the island were unified on something?”

Coleman noted that over the past 18 months, IOP LENS has prioritized the "LE" (Law Enforcement) aspect of their vision while expanding towards "NS" (Neighborhood Support). Excited about the future, Coleman and his wife recently joined the LENS Lieutenants program, eagerly anticipating the upcoming programs and events, especially considering their three daughters.

IOP LENS actively collaborates with strategic partners such as the IOP Exchange Club, IOP Recreation Department, Wild Dunes, Coast Guard, Red Cross, IOP Fire Department, and VFW, among others. These collaborations allow for a wider range of resources and expertise to be utilized, resulting in well-rounded and impactful programs. LENS sponsors annual events such as National Night Out, in partnership with the IOP Police Department and IOP Recreation Department, as well as the highly anticipated SIES Father-Daughter Dance. Furthermore, LENS promotes bike safety through the engaging Bike Rodeo event, providing valuable knowledge and awareness to the community.

Lisa Ferguson, a recent addition to the esteemed IOP LENS Lieutenants program, said she was delighted to join “a platform that fosters connections among families within our community and beyond.”

She added, “Juggling the demands of daily life, including children, school, and sports, can be very hard sometimes. It's truly heartwarming to belong to a community that understands this and provides opportunities for family-centric activities and connections.”

“My family and I recently attended the Bike Rodeo that LENS Lieutenants sponsored, and it was terrific! My middle son, Charlie, even won a bike,” Ferguson remarked. She said that witnessing the enthusiastic participation of numerous families at the event was a true testament to the strength of our community. “LENS Lieutenants is truly making a positive impact, and I am grateful to be a part of it."

Listening to the aspirations of parents like Coleman and Ferguson, LENS aims to explore additional program areas that can benefit families. Water safety, golf cart safety, first aid, and babysitting training are among the topics generating interest. LENS plans to host two exciting events in the upcoming fall season: a wine tasting event at the IOP Exchange Club to foster further discussions among parents and the highly anticipated "Crabbing with Tia" gathering, offering a fun, educational and free experience for the first 30 LENS Lieutenants participants who register at www.ticketstripe.com/LENS-Crabbing-with-Tia.

It's time to kickstart a new method of community engagement in Isle of Palms. By joining the LENS Lieutenants, families gain a meaningful opportunity to actively shape the future of their neighborhoods. To become a part of this empowering initiative, simply fill out the LENS Lieutenants Program form available on our website at www.lensiop.org/lens-lieutenants or click the donate button below and embark on a journey to create safer, enriched, and more vibrant communities for all.