A Bank Built For The Future While Honoring The Past

Mount Pleasant’s historic African American communities of Six and Seven Mile have earned a place of distinction for their cherished sweetgrass basket makers, who have long graced the landscape with their craftsmanship, lining the stalls along Highway 17 in North Mount Pleasant. Yet, these unique cultural treasures and their surrounding communities face an ever-present threat of commercialization. For centuries, the Gullah Geechee culture has thrived in these lands, bearing witness to the passage of time and the winds of change.

Beacon Community Bank, in its mission to serve these vibrant communities, recently celebrated the opening of its new corporate headquarters and branch within the vicinity of Six and Seven Mile. However, this expansion did not occur in isolation. In a remarkable display of respect for the history and culture of the land upon which they built, the bank's board members initiated vital conversations with key community figures, such as Beacon board member Reverend Jimmy Gallant, C.A.G.E. (Community Action Group for Encouragement) President George Freeman, Louis Jefferson, and resident Jeanette Lee, among others. These discussions took place prior to the construction, demonstrating a profound commitment to engage the local community in the decision-making process.

Chairman Tommy Baker

Beacon Community Bank Chairman of the Board Tommy Baker, long time Sullivan’s Island resident and staunch advocate for community empowerment, passionately emphasized the shared connection between the bank and the residents of Six and Seven Mile. "It's their community, and we are in their community," vocalized Baker. "We wanted them to know that we are sincere, and genuinely want to do the right thing." The bank's ethos revolves around giving the community a voice, an integral aspect of its broader commitment.

Beacon Community Bank holds steadfastly to the principle of prioritizing local causes and takes immense pride in fulfilling this commitment when serving the residents of Six and Seven Mile. In a gesture that symbolizes the extent of their dedication, the community is honored with its own dedicated office space within the newly constructed branch building.

CEO Brooks Melton with Tommy Baker

According to Bank President & CEO Brooks Melton, the new bank branch building’s architecture features local cultural connections embedded in an ultra-modern design, such as lobby artwork and even customized wall paneling reminiscent of basket weaving’s design and texture.

Tommy Baker, again, stressed the vital importance of ensuring that local residents have a strong influence in decision-making. "We want to listen to this community," he underscored, emphasizing the significance of considering every voice.

The bank's vision includes an array of projects designed to enhance the well-being of the surrounding residents. Foremost among these is the restoration of sweetgrass basket vendors to their well-deserved prominent position along Highway 17. Also, the bank is currently developing Grassroots Legacy Park on its property adjacent to the new branch. This commemorative outdoor space will include a sweetgrass prairie for harvesting, a pavilion, and a wall featuring the surnames of the families that settled the Six and Seven Mile community.

Additionally, among the future projects on the horizon, the construction of a community building takes center stage. This building will serve as a hub for the Six and Seven Mile residents, providing a dedicated space for community activities and gatherings. "They've got the property; they just haven't built one yet," Baker noted. "Somewhere along the way, we'd really like to fundraise and get enough money to build that for them."

Beyond community development, property matters play a significant role in Baker’s vision for the future. He said, “I would love to offer solutions to help residents secure title to property held in their families for generations.” Baker explained his intent, saying, "When they have good title, they can build a house on the property when it wasn't possible before. They can have a duplex and reside on one side while renting out the other. Or they can sell the property and profit from it, whichever option they prefer. It will be entirely their decision, and we want that for them."

In concluding his reflections on the Six and Seven Mile communities, Baker expressed an abiding admiration for the residents and their rich culture. "They are truly amazing," he said with heartfelt appreciation. "I can't wait until we have a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebrate them. It's going to be the highlight of my life: our association with these people. We're exceedingly proud to be here and to be a part of this." Beacon Community Bank's dedication to preserving culture, promoting community growth, and supporting local causes is a testament to the power of collaboration and the enduring spirit of the Six and Seven Mile communities.