A Special Donation

The South Carolina Special Olympics recently received a check for $38,326.94 from Dunleavy’s Pub on Sullivan’s Island, money that was raised at Dunleavy’s annual Polar Plunge on New Year’s Day. So far, the Plunge has raised $500,679.29. Left to right: back row - Owners Jamie Maher and Bill Dunleavy and Sandye Williams, director of marketing and development with Special Olympics South Carolina; front row – athletes Trista Kutcher, Kylie MacFarland and Eddie Gregory. Trista was the first athlete supported by Dunleavy’s 20 years ago in the World Special Olympics in Dublin, Ireland.