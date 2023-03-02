An Oyster Roast fit for Wildlife

× 1 of 15 Expand Gradie the deer at work painting artwork for the auction × 2 of 15 Expand Baby 'coon, with eyes about to open × 3 of 15 Expand Another baby raccoon, with eyes just about open × 4 of 15 Expand Kiawah residents and supporters of KOW, Drs. Lori and Jose Rafols, and Sue Mancusi-Ungaro × 5 of 15 Expand Fire Pit handmade by Amy Moore's students at Goose Creek High School × 6 of 15 Expand Graham Whorley lends music to the gathering × 7 of 15 Expand Auction displays including Australian Didgeridoo × 8 of 15 Expand A Keeper of the Wild Fashionista! Love that Possum Bahamas shirt. × 9 of 15 Expand Mom and daughter learn about beavers × 10 of 15 Expand Volunteer Board Members Courtney Gruber and Jan Malloy welcome the guests × 11 of 15 Expand "Horse Wisdom" by Kim Hallin was a popular bid item × 12 of 15 Expand Auction Organizer Suzanne Sortor under the watchful eye of a pair of enameled egrets × 13 of 15 Expand Mt. Pleasant Seafood replenishing any bare spots on the oyster table × 14 of 15 Expand × 15 of 15 Expand Janet Kinser holds a pair of baby squirrels. She has a magic touch with animals! Prev Next

The sparkling-white Carriage House located on the Ashley, which river, gracefully curving, embraces Magnolia Plantation, was the setting Sunday for a sold-out Oyster Roast to benefit wildlife rescue. Keeper of the Wild Wildlife Rescue and Sanctuary Inc., also known by the acronym KOW, holds only one fun-raiser, oops that was fund-raiser, to help finance the around-the-clock, year-round shelter located near Walterboro. Staffed primarily with passionate volunteers, the rescue organization receives mammalian wildlife in need of rehabilitation, with the goal to release the animal back into the wild to complete its work as intended in the Circle of Life.

Patrons and guests were received and “banded” so they could meander amongst the many beautiful donations and make a bid, as they made a beeline to the outdoor tables generously replenished with piles of steaming oysters presented by Mt. Pleasant Seafood. Chili, hot dogs and plenty of condiments were ready for those who had already had their fill of the freshly steamed oysters. Live music performed by Graham Whorley complemented the outdoor activities, compliments of Dr. Bryan King, KOW’s lead veterinarian. A charming bartender couple, owners of the Watering Hole, presented beverage choices. EventWorks provided tables and chairs and all that was needed to make guests comfortable, and to make displays of the auction donations. It was truly a work of efficiency and comfort by many helping hands. One lovely couple from Mt. Pleasant confided that they were impressed with the efficient organization!

An energetic team consisting of Holly Steele, Michelle Tonkonogy, Susan Epstein and Chris Smith, under the watchful eye of Suzanne Sortor, artistically arranged the displays and bid-sheets, then later sorted and cheerfully distributed the goods belonging to winning bidders.

The items offered to bidding were a feast for the eyes. Wide-ranging in variety, from an authentic Didgeridoo (a wind instrument thought to be in use over 1000 years by Australian aboriginal tribes), to a twin-set Makers Mark (the twins needed no explanation), also popular were a Charleston-classic feather bow-tie, baseball beer-steins, beautiful gift baskets, 2 new bicycles, a locally authored book entitled Horse Wisdom, finely turned wood bowls by Raul Ponte, many fine artworks, including a framed “Great Horned Owl” in acrylic art by Kiawah artist Vicki Parry, cheerful pop-art by Seabrook artist Deane Bowers, and many other fine artworks and novel pieces. A painting fashioned by Gracie the deer was offered in a Raffle. Gracie understands work she is doing, and as paintbrushes containing different colors paint are offered her, she clasps the paint brush with her mouth and paints its color within the limits of her canvas. Her works are amazing! Another feature of the Raffle was the spectacular and very artistic steel fire pit created in a SC theme featuring the Palmetto State in relief, the Ravenel Bridge, and the state Palmetto tree. It was wildly popular and made and donated by Amy Moore’s students at Goose Creek High School.

Janet Kinser, Founder and President of KOW stole the limelight by showing some of her “babies,” all of which are named, and are true individuals to her. She invited close scrutiny of a gorgeous baby raccoon, who made her finger his pacifier. At 3 weeks of age, his eyes are not yet open. Two baby squirrels, also with eyes yet to open, welcomed a foray into the daylight from their cradle, to meet interested humans while carefully coddled by Mama’ Kinser. KOW trained volunteers afforded “petting opportunities” to some of the animals that are not releasable and have become full-time Shelter family-residents. These animals are offered employment at times for educational purposes at schools and civic venues. An interior designer and businesswoman by training, Janet started the rescuing and ministering to animals (and often to humans) in-need over forty years ago. The current shelter operations care for and rehabilitate thousands of animals, such as beaver, squirrels, deer, raccoons, opossums, bobcats, rabbits, and any other mammalians that are in-need. The annual restoration of critters, multiplied by 40 years of service, and add to this their progeny results in a number that truly stills my heart. It all started decades ago with one injured raccoon, and has led to significant impact on the restoration, health, reforestation and soil stabilization of our beautiful Low Country landscape!

Please see www.Keeperofthewild.org for more information and donations and volunteer opportunities.

Found an animal? Call 843-636-1659. For waterfowl and bird rescues, call 843-886-4933 or 803-928-3494.