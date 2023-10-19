× Expand Laura C Anderson

As the holiday season approaches, the Isle of Palms Community Corporation is excited to announce its annual Wreath & Poinsettia Sale, brought to you by the Isle of Palms Exchange Club. This cherished tradition not only ushers in the festive spirit but also serves as a crucial fundraiser to support various community programs.

Order Your Wreaths and Poinsettias by November 10th!

The 2023 Wreath & Poinsettia Sale is in full swing, and you won't want to miss out on the opportunity to decorate your home while contributing to a worthy cause. Orders can be placed using this link, which must be submitted by November 10th to ensure delivery.

Mark Your Calendars: November 28th - Delivery Day!

The wreaths and poinsettias are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, November 28th, 2023, where you will pick up your purchase. This festive delivery day will take place at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club located at 201 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms, SC 29451.

Volunteers Needed for Sorting and Delivery!

In the spirit of community and to ensure a smooth delivery process, volunteers are eagerly sought to help sort and deliver these beautiful holiday decorations. Estimated arrival time for volunteers is 10 am, and your assistance would be greatly appreciated. If you're available to help, please don't hesitate to reach out.

Spread the Joy: Encourage Your Neighbors and Friends to Participate

Feel free to extend the festive invitation to your friends and neighbors. The more, the merrier! Let's come together to make this holiday season extra special.

Convenient Ordering Options

Ordering is a breeze! You can send in your orders via email and choose to make payment either by mailing a check or paying at the pick-up location. Additionally, there's an online ordering option via the Rally-up link at http://go.rallyup.com/iopccwreath2023 (additional fees may apply).

Email Kathy Shook at shookup@hotmail.com or call her at 704-577-6087

Mailing Information: IOPCC P.O. Box 131, Isle of Palms, SC 29451

A Cause Worth Supporting

Proceeds from the 2023 Wreath & Poinsettia Sale go towards the Isle of Palms Exchange Club's programs of service. These programs include Americanism, Youth, Community Service, and the Prevention of Child Abuse. By participating in this sale, you're not just decorating your home; you're contributing to the betterment of your community.

Meet the Organization: Isle of Palms Community Corporation

The Isle of Palms Community Corporation (IOPCC) serves as the non-profit arm for the Isle of Palms Exchange Club. The Exchange Club is a national service club comprising dedicated men and women who work tirelessly on community projects that support their four programs of service: Youth, Americanism, Community Service, and the Prevention of Child Abuse.

This holiday season, let's come together as a community to spread joy, decorate our homes with beautiful wreaths and poinsettias, and support the admirable efforts of the Isle of Palms Exchange Club. Your participation in the 2023 Wreath & Poinsettia Sale will make a significant difference in the lives of many.

Thank you for your support, and let's make this holiday season the best one yet!