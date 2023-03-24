Another Successful Isle Of Palms Exchange Club Oyster Roast

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

A big thank you to the “shuckers” from Isle of Palms and the surrounding area. A total of 270 people enjoyed the IOP Exchange Club’s Bud and Cecily Stack Oyster Roast March 11 – the oysters as well as chili, hot dogs and the scenery along Hamlin Creek.

Co-chairs Justin and Lauren Altman did a fantastic job coordinating the event, while Exchange Club members pitched in by preparing oysters and chili, setting up for the event, serving our guests and cleaning up at the end of the evening. Auction Chairs Becca Bessinger and Remy Rogers also played an integral role.

A big thank you goes out to Jim Thompson, who sponsored the “Dock Experience,” hosting 20 veterans from the VFW. Jim is also our Americanism Committee chair, whose Program of Service will receive a quarter of the proceeds.

The fundraiser also benefits The Exchange Club’s Youth/Scholarship Programs of Service. Each year, scholarships are given to rising high school seniors with the money raised through this event. Recipients will be notified in April and recognized at the Isle of Palms Exchange Dinner on May 25.

Thank you all for your support of this worthwhile IOP fundraiser.