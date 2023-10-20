Art On The Beach Adds A Sponsor

The team of seasoned lawyers at Walker Gressette & Linton, LLC represents individuals and businesses confronting important legal issues, both in litigation and in everyday business matters. WGL is known for being agile, efficient, and at home in the courtroom. They believe in strategic, bold lawyering, and have extensive experience as lead lawyers in trials and appeals.

This firm has gained perspective and breadth of knowledge from handling a wide variety of high-stakes cases and complicated business issues. They are proud that their peers and numerous professional societies have recognized their attorneys for their skills, professionalism, and innovative approach to litigation. Their ultimate aim is to protect and advance their client's interests which includes helping them avoid unnecessary lawsuits by drafting strong agreements.

We want to welcome Walker Gressette & Linton, LLC as a 2023 Art on the Beach Sponsor!