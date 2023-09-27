Beacon Community Bank Headquarters To Open Doors in Mt. Pleasant

Beacon Community Bank, a privately held community bank founded in 2018 in Charleston, South Carolina, announced today its new 2-story headquarters and branch is open at 2347 Highway 17 North in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. This is the sixth branch opening in six years in the Charleston, South Carolina tri-county area for the robust financial institution. The bank will soon be breaking ground on Grassroots Legacy Park, a community park on the same property in celebration of the six- and seven-mile communities’ heritage. We would appreciate any coverage you would provide. I can be reached by cell at 630.533.0565 if you’d like to speak with Tommy Baker, Founder and Chairman of the Board of the bank. Thank you so much!