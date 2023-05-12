Blackbaud is Title Sponsor for the Third Annual Military Salute Regatta

The Charleston Ocean Racing Association (CORA), in partnership with presenting sponsor Blackbaud, will hold the third annual Military Salute Regatta on Saturday June 3, 2023, in Charleston Harbor. Active military and veterans will be the star crewmembers aboard racing sailboats from all over the southeast in this exciting regatta. The event honors all active military and veterans by allowing them to experience sailboat racing firsthand, free and with no sailing experience needed. The 2023 Military Salute Regatta presented by Blackbaud will benefit two local non-profit organizations that focus on military, Veterans on Deck and Fisher House Charleston.

The Charleston Ocean Racing Association Board of Directors is excited to continue their outreach in the community, specifically to active military and veterans, to salute their efforts and sacrifices for our community and country.

The ability to freely participate in a sport we are so passionate about is due in large part to the sacrifices of our military. We value the opportunity to share the sport with them and want to show our continuing appreciation. -Chris Stinson, CORA Commodore.

“We are honored to sponsor CORA’s Military Salute Regatta for the third year,” said Mike Gianoni, President-CEO, Blackbaud.

Our active military and veterans are such an integral part of the Charleston community, and this is just one way for us to celebrate them, along with CORA and Veterans on Deck. We had great events the last two years and hope to welcome even more participants this year. - Mike Gianoni, President-CEO, Blackbaud.

Spectator viewing will be available for the 1:00 p.m. race start at Waterfront Park as well as Battery Point. Active military and veterans not racing will enjoy on-water viewing aboard the Charleston Princess excursion vessel sponsored by Charleston Harbor Tours.

A special evening reception and Awards presentation follows the regatta at the Citadel Swain Boating Center, 11 Hammond Avenue, Charleston, S.C.

Sailboats from all over the southeast are welcome to take part. Skippers, active military, and veterans are encouraged to register at MilitarySaluteRegatta.com. Also check the website for Sponsorship opportunities or how you can be involved as a volunteer. Event questions may be emailed to MSR@CharlestonOceanRacing.com.

Charleston Ocean Racing Association (CORA) was formed in 1967, operating as a volunteer, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that endeavors to foster a passion for sailing. Its mission is to promote, organize, and conduct competitive sailboat racing year-round in Charleston’s harbor and offshore waters as a premiere racing destination in the Southeast. More at CharlestonOceanRacing.com.