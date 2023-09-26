Casting Nets and Building Bonds

As summer was making a soft landing into the heart of September, the Isle of Palms Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) program hosted an event on Saturday morning, September 16th, at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, that resonated the heartbeats of community camaraderie. The event, Crabbing with Tia, took place on a breezy 75-degree day with full sun illuminating the vibrant marsh and calm intracoastal waters.

There was an impressive turnout of families, neighbors, and friends, with kids all bubbly and thrilled to learn the marine ropes. There was something magnetic about the way the nets swooshed and lapped on the water as kids learned how to catch blue crabs and fish, the essence of coastal living.

One of the heartwarming moments was when past board member of the IOP Exchange Club and Waterfront Improvement Committee Co-Chair, Ted Kinghorn, pulled up a basket teeming with puffer fish and blue crabs. The gleam in the eyes of the children as they touched and observed these marine creatures up close, was a scene straight out of a heartfelt movie.

Three members of the Isle of Palms Police Department mingled with attendees, overseeing the safety of the children on the dock, demonstrating a beautiful blend of community support and safety. Crew members from Crabbing with Tia played the role of coastal mentors, showing the youngsters how to cast the nets, pull them up, and choose the right bait. Their skilled guidance made the art of crabbing look almost poetic.

As the day unfolded, families relished lump crab and crab cakes donated by the Isle of Palms Harris Teeter, and of course, Domino’s pizza for the little ones with less expansive palates. The laughter, the chatter, and the aroma of fresh crab filled the coastal breeze, etching the day in everyone's memory.

This event was a gem in the crown of a new initiative rolled out by the IOP LENS program dubbed The LENS Lieutenants program. A mission aimed at hosting community events that satiate parents' desire for educational and safety-centric engagements for their kids.

LENS Endowment Oversight Committee member, Jim Thompson, was celebrating his 80th birthday with his pseudo-adopted grandkids at the event. “The LENS Program is a coming-of-age program that really does a terrific job focusing on not only the police but neighborhood support and bringing community together. You don’t have to be an IOP resident to enjoy the many perks of the IOP Exchange Club. For them [grandkids] to have something like this to do, it’s just so special. They don’t get this in Charlotte NC,” Thompson beamed.

The tale of community bonding didn’t end there. Abigail Derr, a mother who attended with her children, was overwhelmed. “We are loving these events! We did the bicycle rodeo in the Spring, and it's just been great. My kids couldn’t wait to go crabbing today,” she said.

Grady Marsh, owner of Just Beachy Golf Cart Rentals, who had his kids by his side, expressed, attended the LENS Boating Certification Course earlier that month and said that the IOP LENS program was, “an awesome program for kids and parents, truly binding the community together.” While reflecting on the day’s festivities and former events, Marsh said, “I’m pumped because my kids don’t know how to crab, so now they’ll be able to teach me. And my son is still super excited about getting his boating certification last weekend.”

'Crabbing with Tia' was more than just a crabbing event. It was a collage of priceless memories, educational fun, and community bonding. It seamlessly added to the roster of successful events rolled out by the LENS program this year, from wine tastings to bicycle rodeos.

As the sun cast long shadows on the deck, the essence of community living was palpable. The smiles, the shared laughter, and the collective learning were the stitches that wove the fabric of Isle of Palms community tighter. The LENS Lieutenants program is indeed nurturing a culture that promotes not only knowledge but also an endearing camaraderie, promising many more meaningful and fun-filled events in the days to come. To learn more about the program, how to join, and upcoming events, visit www.lensiop.org.