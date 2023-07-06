Charleston Animal Society Wants County To Pay Its Fair Share

The human population of Charleston County is exploding, and, as a result, the area’s pet population is growing at a rapid rate as well. Unfortunately, according to the president and CEO of the first animal protection organization in South Carolina, the county has not been paying its fair share of the cost of supporting the mission of the Charleston Animal Society.

Joe Elmore pointed out that the Animal Society’s overhead in the past fiscal year reached $4.5 million and that the county contributed less than half of that – $2.1 million – to the organization’s budget. He said up until 2019, the county assumed its financial obligation.

“We’ve had a long-standing relationship with the county. We all know our community needs have changed over the years,” Elmore said. “I’m optimistic we can get a contract that brings this all up to date. It needs to be a fair and full contract for the humane disposition of animals. I’m optimistic we will work this out.”

Elmore said three types of animals have a temporary home at the Animal Society’s headquarters in North Charleston or in foster homes: those that are brought in by animal control officers, dropped off by individuals or surrendered by their owners for one reason or another.

“Whoever pays for what animals doesn’t matter,” Elmore said. “As the vendor, we just need to be paid fairly and fully so we can keep this public health and public safety issue under control.”

A major public safety aspect of the Society’s job, according to Elmore, stems from the fact that as many as two-thirds of the instances of dog bites or attacks in the county involve dogs that have not been spayed or neutered. He pointed out that the Animal Society spends millions of dollars spaying and neutering animals in an effort to mitigate the impact of overpopulation, which, in turn, has eliminated the necessity for additional animal shelters to be built, “saving the community tens of millions of dollars.”

“Unfortunately, we have been underfunded by the county when it comes to the humane, contractual services we provide that are necessary to supporting public health and safety,” he said.

Elmore added that the Animal Society has received some financial help from Lowcountry municipalities. For example, the town of Mount Pleasant is expected to contribute $280,000 to the Society in the coming fiscal year, while North Charleston donated the land where the Society headquarters stands, provides venues for various Society events and has awarded grants to help offset the cost of spaying and neutering animals.

The Society’s shelter was over capacity when it was built in 2008, Elmore said. It is supposed to house 230 animals, far short of the thousand or so dogs, cats and others currently in the system. Most of the overflow ends up in foster homes.

“We are extremely pressured,” Elmore stated. “That’s one reason we have got to invest so much of our donor dollars in spaying. At least two additional shelters are needed in our community.”

“Thank God for our foster volunteers,” he concluded.