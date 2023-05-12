Charleston Moves’ Mobility Month 2023

Presented by Faison, LeGrand Elebash, Morrison Yard Residences and Smithey Ironware Company

Charleston Moves dedicates May as Mobility Month, an annual celebration of complete streets. With the belief that you should be safe to move how you choose, where you choose, and when you choose — no matter what — the nonprofit organization has a series of fun and engaging events on the calendar to elevate the community’s collective call for comfortable, connected and equitable space for vulnerable road users. Infrastructure that works for all, benefits all!

Additionally, through May 31, donations to Charleston Moves will be doubled, thanks to the Pathfinder Foundation. Visit the Mobility Month Matching Campaign to contribute.

The 2023 schedule of events includes a little something for everyone, all of which is free to the public, due to generous sponsorship by community partners Faison, LeGrand Elebash, Morrison Yard Residences, Smithey Ironware Company, and individual event supporters!

WEEK TWO will focus on an interactive update for the Rethink Folly Road initiative and celebration of Phase I progress, including a buffet-style dinner at Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island. The event is on May 10 from 5:30-7:30 pm, and jointly hosted by Charleston Moves and the Town of James Island, with staff and material support from Charleston County, City of Charleston and the Rethink Folly Road Steering Committee.

WEEK THREE includes the annual Ride of Silence, a critical mass memorial bike ride through downtown Charleston with police escort on May 17. This is a slow-paced ride for all experience levels. Don’t forget to sign the waiver! Then, on May 19 from 4-6 pm, in honor of National Bike to Work Day, Charleston Moves will set up on the front lawn of Neighbors Together (at the corner of Rivers/Cosgrove Avenues in North Charleston) to give out free bike lights and safe bicycling tips. They will also distribute healthy meals, in partnership with Destiny Community Cafe and Lowcountry Street Grocery.

WEEK FOUR offers a powerhouse webinar on May 23 that includes a virtual presentation by MacArthur Fellow and Peabody Award winning broadcaster Majora Carter, followed by a moderated panel discussion with local experts — covering equitable access to healthcare, nutritious food and affordable housing as it relates to transportation equity and quality of life. Don't forget to register! And on May 27 to top off Mobility Month, there will be a picnic-style finale brunch at Sightsee and Elliotborough Park over fresh coffee, fresh food, and fresh tunes. Charleston Moves will be joined by partners sharing information and resources on the City of Charleston’s composting program and bike share program.

Charleston Moves is a mobility advocacy nonprofit that works to transform our roadways and bridges into safe, connected and equitable spaces for all. Progress is people-powered!

Faison Enterprises is a private real estate firm focused on the Southeast. Since its formation in 1988, the company has invested, for its own account and for clients, in over $3B of real estate assets primarily in retail, office, and multifamily assets. Faison invests with an eye towards the future evaluating demographic and market shifts as well as a property’s long-term potential. We appreciate the Charleston community and look forward to working with all the stakeholders in repositioning Ashley Landing.

Morrison Yard is a mindfully-designed space in Charleston’s Upper Peninsula neighborhood opening November 2022, bringing apartment homes, workspaces, shops, restaurants, and green space to the city’s vibrant local community. Situated along the Cooper River at the base of the Ravenel Bridge, the premier residential destination is easily accessible for bikers and pedestrians with ample bike storage available and a bike repair shop on site. Morrison Yard is working with city planners to create a pedestrian/bike connection to the bridge and install a traffic light to make commuting easier and safer.

Smithey Ironware is a local to Charleston brand making premium quality cast iron and carbon steel cookware. With facilities on the old naval base in North Charleston and over 30 employees, pedestrian accessible roadways are extremely important to Smithey’s team many of whom live in the surrounding community.