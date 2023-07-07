Do Not Be Surprised If Someone You Know Qualifies For Meals On Wheels

Residents of Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Daniel Island, Cainhoy and Wando, especially those who have moved from other areas of the country, might be surprised to know that East Cooper Meals on Wheels doesn’t fit the stereotype of only serving senior citizens who are living in poverty. The independent, local nonprofit has always operated by its own broad and inclusive set of rules. Thanks to support from the local community rather than the federal government, East Cooper Meals on Wheels serves people of all ages and incomes by providing much more than one meal a day.

“We’re here for people after surgery, chemotherapy patients, new moms who had a C-section or are facing postpartum depression, people with broken bones, adults serving as the primary caregiver for their mom or dad and so many other challenging situations,” said George Roberts, president and CEO of East Cooper Meals on Wheels. “If you can’t stand at the stove long enough to prepare a nutritious meal for yourself, you qualify for meals,” he said.

It’s not just lunch that the local nonprofit delivers to those who live in ZIP codes 29464, 29466, 29451, 29482 or 29492. Qualified recipients can receive lunch and dinner up to seven days a week, fresh fruit, healthy breakfast items and milk twice a month and even pet food for cats and dogs. The organization also delivers a monthly supply of Ensure or Glucerna to anyone in need of supplemental nutrition or anyone who is unable to consume solid foods, including those in hospice care.

In addition to all the nutrition services, the nonprofit’s community health liaison, Christine Dean, RN, CHPN, provides guidance to new recipients as they incorporate meal deliveries and healthy eating into their daily routine. In addition, caring volunteers offer connection and a sense of safety, especially for those who live alone. The impact is so much more than just dropping off food.

“Christine also reassures our new recipients about the benefits of accepting help,” Roberts said. “There’s often a sense that because you live in a nice neighborhood or close to family that someone else is more deserving of a meal. However, if we can relieve a burden – emotional, time or financial – that’s exactly why Meals on Wheels is here. It’s all about improving quality of life for our neighbors.”

Here are just a few examples of recent situations where meal delivery made a difference – and none of these people are living in poverty:

• A man who is caring for his bed-bound wife was less than thrilled to be referred by his daughter. He didn’t see how meals were helping since he “can cook grilled cheese.” After talking with him about limiting deliveries to a few days a week, he’s now happy to have the extra help.

• A woman and her husband were hesitant to “take meals when someone else probably needs them more.” She has severe back pain, can’t stand at a stove to cook, struggles to get in and out of a car and is awaiting an opportunity for surgery, while her husband is recovering from surgery. They were delighted to learn that their situation is exactly why Meals on Wheels exists.

• A woman’s sister was worried because her sibling wasn’t cooking, wasn’t eating and just had a new pacemaker installed. The sibling was really unsure about whether she wanted the meals and a daily visit from a volunteer at first, but, after just a couple months of enjoying healthy, fully-prepared meals and making new friends, she loves it.

If you or someone you know could benefit from a meal and a daily visit, you can sign up online at ecmow.org or contact Stacey Haile at 843-881-9350 or shaile@ecmow.org. If you’d like to make a gift to East Cooper Meals on Wheels in support of its summer “It’s Not Just Lunch” campaign, all gifts of $100 or more will be matched, up to $8,000, by Hidden Ponds Nursery. Donations can be made at ecmow.org or mailed to P.O. Box 583, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina 29465.