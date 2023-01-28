Don't Forget to Purchase Tickets for the 2023 LENS Fundraising Banquet!

The IOP Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Program is a charity organization under the Isle of Palms Community Corporation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. LENS aims to provide law enforcement with support to strengthen community relations and improve public safety on IOP. Each year, LENS hosts a banquet to honor the IOPPD and celebrate National Police Week. In addition to the Wild Dunes Resort, a Founding Member of LENS, “Explore Charleston” is also returning as the Banquet's Platinum Sponsor and our new reception sponsor is “Coastal Marinas.” Delicato Family Wines will again be our wine sponsor and special contributor.

A very special thank you to our early sponsors and we look forward to announcing more in the future. Our sponsors' support enables us to serve more individuals and achieve greater success. To read some heartwarming success stories and discover how your donations are truly making a difference, head to Our Website.

What to expect at the 2023 Banquet:

Relaxed Island dress code

Cocktails on the Foyer & Terrace

Passed hot Hors D'oeuvres

Cheese & Crudité stations

Plated dinner & Cheesecake dessert

Live Music

Featured Law Enforcement Speaker

Live Auction

Featured Hardship and Scholarship Awards

This year, we are excited to announce that Tom Crawford will be hosting our live auction. Check out a sneak preview of some of the exclusive items we will be auctioning off below.

× Expand Live Auction Sneak Peek!

A special thank you to our current 2023 Banquet Sponsors:

PLATINUM SPONSOR

Explore Charleston

RECEPTION SPONSOR

Coastal Marinas

GOLD SPONSOR

Delicato Family Wines

Harris Teeter

Civic Eye

Gary & Kim Chesson

Mike & Claire Powers

Bubba Simmons, Simmons Seafood

American Star Development

Ryan Crowell, Glines & Rhodes, Inc.

Vacasa Realty

Lucky Dog Publishing

Island Jim's Boiled Peanuts

Beth & Brian Berrigan, Shem Creek Boat Rentals

Mayer & Mathiason Group, Wells Fargo Advisors

Gilly Artigues, Pleasant Places, Inc

Dimi Matouchev, CFP, Edward Jones

Ryan Good, Bennington Marine

Thomas & Hutton

Trident Construction

BLUE SPONSOR

IOP Beach Chair Co.

Daniel Strecker, CFP, Ameriprise Financial

The Windjammer

Bob & Kathy Heller