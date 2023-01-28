Don't Forget to Purchase Tickets for the 2023 LENS Fundraising Banquet!
The IOP Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Program is a charity organization under the Isle of Palms Community Corporation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. LENS aims to provide law enforcement with support to strengthen community relations and improve public safety on IOP. Each year, LENS hosts a banquet to honor the IOPPD and celebrate National Police Week. In addition to the Wild Dunes Resort, a Founding Member of LENS, “Explore Charleston” is also returning as the Banquet's Platinum Sponsor and our new reception sponsor is “Coastal Marinas.” Delicato Family Wines will again be our wine sponsor and special contributor.
A very special thank you to our early sponsors and we look forward to announcing more in the future. Our sponsors' support enables us to serve more individuals and achieve greater success. To read some heartwarming success stories and discover how your donations are truly making a difference, head to Our Website.
What to expect at the 2023 Banquet:
- Relaxed Island dress code
- Cocktails on the Foyer & Terrace
- Passed hot Hors D'oeuvres
- Cheese & Crudité stations
- Plated dinner & Cheesecake dessert
- Live Music
- Featured Law Enforcement Speaker
- Live Auction
- Featured Hardship and Scholarship Awards
This year, we are excited to announce that Tom Crawford will be hosting our live auction. Check out a sneak preview of some of the exclusive items we will be auctioning off below.
Live Auction Sneak Peek!
A special thank you to our current 2023 Banquet Sponsors:
PLATINUM SPONSOR
RECEPTION SPONSOR
GOLD SPONSOR
Gary & Kim Chesson
Mike & Claire Powers
Bubba Simmons, Simmons Seafood
Ryan Crowell, Glines & Rhodes, Inc.
Island Jim's Boiled Peanuts
Beth & Brian Berrigan, Shem Creek Boat Rentals
Mayer & Mathiason Group, Wells Fargo Advisors
Gilly Artigues, Pleasant Places, Inc
Dimi Matouchev, CFP, Edward Jones
BLUE SPONSOR
Daniel Strecker, CFP, Ameriprise Financial
Bob & Kathy Heller
Sweetgrass Inn at the Wild Dunes Resort
5757 palm Boulevard, South Carolina 29451