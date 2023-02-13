Dunleavy's presents a check to the SC Special Olympics
Dunleavy's presents a check to the SC Special Olympics for $38,326.94
This is the 20th anniversary and to date Dunleavy's has raised $500,679.29 to date.
L to R: Top: Jamie Maher, Bill Dunleavy, Sandye Williams with the SC Special Olympics. Bottom: Athletes *Trista Kutcher, Kylie MacFarland, Eddie Gregory. *Trista was the first athlete supported by Dunleavy's 20 years ago in World Special Olympics in Dublin Ireland.
Dunleavy's Irish Pub
2213 Middle St., Sullivan's Island, South Carolina