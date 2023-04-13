Exchange Club Celebrates Completion Of Waterfront Project

× 1 of 2 Expand These benches were dedicated to the Harringtons and the Gillespies. × 2 of 2 Expand Pat Gillespie spoke at the dedication ceremony. Prev Next

The evening could not have been more perfect for celebrating the Isle of Palms Exchange Club’s accomplishments of preserving its waterfront and completing its beautification project of building a 244-foot-long “passive park” along its new seawall, for club members, renters, the community and tourists to enjoy.

More than 100 club members, city officials and community members came to celebrate with the Exchange Club on March 23. Pat Gillespie the project/construction manager, thanked the engineering firm of Jon Guerry Taylor and Associates, Inc. for its professional construction of the seawall and GrandScapes, for completing the 244-foot walkway, which included 4+ feet of synthetic grass. He also thanked the members of the club for installing all of the seawall cabling along the walkway: Sean Williams, Danny Dubis and Patrick Harrington – and Gillespie as well.

Isle of Palms Mayor Phillip Pounds also spoke, thanking the IOP Exchange Club for its Programs of Service of Americanism, Child Abuse Prevention, Youth and Scholarships, and for providing the community with this project.

Harrington, chairman of the Exchange Club’s Waterfront Improvement Committee, stated that all of this wouldn’t have been possible without the many donors who contributed to the project. Many thank yous also were given to the Waterfront Committee members who met numerous times to plan and execute the project.

IOP Exchange Club President Robbie Berg reminded everyone that the engineers told the Waterfront Improvement Committee that this project was an absolute necessity to save the parking lot because 3 feet of erosion had been lost over the past two years.

The Exchange Club was entrusted with this beautiful and awe-inspiring location along Hamlin Creek and has taken on the responsibility of preserving and enhancing the property for all to enjoy its natural beauty. Berg also thanked the city of Isle of Palms and the ATAX Committee for contributing to the completion of this project.

Harrington was given the honor of cutting the ribbon to the walkway, then everyone proceeded to the area where two benches donated by Berg were unveiled, surprising the Harringtons and the Gillespies. The benches were dedicated to them. A third bench sits along the walkway dedicated to her parents for their example of community giving and pride.

Thank you to the IOP Exchange Club, club members, the city of Isle of Palms and community members for making this dream come to fruition