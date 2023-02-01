Isle Of Palms Exchange Club Oyster Roast Set For March 11

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club will host its annual oyster roast fundraiser March 11 – in memory of Bud and Cecily Stack – on the scenic banks of Hamlin Creek. Aside from the delicious single select oysters, chili and hot dogs, guests can also enjoy live music and beautiful panoramic views of the water. The event will also feature an online silent auction with several local items donated by generous businesses in the IOP and Charleston area.

Tickets are available here. This year there will be two seating times: the first from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the second from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The club is selling individual tickets as well as tables that seat eight. Those who purchase tables will get eight wristbands to share with whomever they choose. Beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

This fundraiser benefits The Exchange Club’s Youth/Scholarship and Americanism Programs. Each year, scholarships are given to rising high school seniors with the money raised through this event. Any remaining proceeds will be donated to the Americanism program of service for veteran's support.

The IOP Exchange Club appreciates and welcomes all the support from the community and looks forward to an amazing and fun afternoon for a fantastic cause.