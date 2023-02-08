Exchange Club Oyster Roast Tickets Available

× Expand IOP Exchange club oyster roast - 1

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club will host its annual Bud and Cecily Stack Memorial Oyster Roast March 11th on the scenic banks of Hamlin Creek. In addition to oysters, chili and hot dogs, guests will enjoy live music and panoramic views of the water. The event will also feature an online silent auction, with several items donated by generous businesses in the IOP and Charleston areas.

You can purchase tickets here. There will be two seating times – from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The club is selling tables that seat eight, as well as individual tickets. Beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

This fundraiser benefits the Exchange Club’s Youth/Scholarship and Americanism Programs of Service Committees. Each year, the club presents scholarships to rising high school seniors with the money raised through this event. Any remaining proceeds will be donated to the Americanism Program of Service for Veterans Support.

The IOP Exchange Club appreciates and welcomes all the support from the community and looks forward to an amazing and fun afternoon for a fantastic cause.