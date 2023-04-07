Fantastic Volunteer Activity & Learning Opportunity

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

2023 SPRING

Every other Monday, welcome sessions are 5:30-6 p.m. followed by 6-7 p.m. litter sweep • March 13 & 27, April 10 & 24, May 8 & 22

2023 BEACH SEASON

Weekly litter sweeps Monday nights (6-7 p.m.) & Wed. morning (7-8 a.m.) • Memorial Day through Labor Day

2023-24 FALL & WINTER

Preliminary litter sweep schedule - 2nd Monday of the month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. • Will likely do a special holiday sweep in Dec. & pre-Valentines in February – similar to 2022-23.

OUR SPRING WELCOME SESSIONS are great for classes, service orgs, sports teams & businesses. Students & new volunteers can come on their own. Volunteers learn about the litter problem, its ecological impact and solutions.

MORE LITTER SWEEP DETAILS

Check in at the beach walkover in the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard. Find us between the City of IOP facilities & outdoor showers. Look for the building with the IOP postcard mural. Smugglers & Coconut Joe's are also close by.

We are NOT at the Isle of Palms County Park – that’s 3 blocks away.

We provide reusable buckets, bags, gloves, clipboards, pens & data collection sheets.

IOP Cleanup Crew partners with South Carolina Aquarium. We will tell you how to record litter data for the aquarium’s Litter Journal. This can be done with the data collection sheets we provide or the related online app.

We ask each volunteer to pitch in for 30 minutes, but you can do more. We pack up at the sweep’s listed end time.

As volunteers finish, they can gather at a designated island business of their choice and enjoy a discount.

Parking in the City of Isle of Palms lots costs $2.50 an hour 4-8 p.m. from March through October. However, we offer each volunteer a FREE IOP Cleanup Crew magnet good for FREE parking in the city lots during future sweeps.

Once you have volunteered twice with us, you are eligible for a FREE Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew T-shirt.

We happily sign for student volunteer hours!

No advance registration required, but if you have a large group coming, we’d love a heads up. Please email IOP Cleanup Crew Co-founder Susan Hill Smith at susanhillsmith@gmail.com with info about your group and include a head count estimate.

Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew uses volunteer power to keep the coast clean, protect natural ecosystems & public health, document litter data, and help solve the pollution crisis. We welcome everyone to join us and share in our work.