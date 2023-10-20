Forestry Association Of South Carolina Annual Meeting

The 2023 Annual Meeting of the Forestry Association of South Carolina will be held November 8 to 10 at Wild Dunes, Isle of Palms, SC. It will feature a timely program, business meeting, recreation activities, exhibits and SC Tree Farm Silent Auction, award presentations, and social events. The theme is Growing The Forest, Promoting The Industry.

Our November 9 Morning Session Industry Panelists include:Ricky McCutchen, Charles Ingram Lumber; Alan Abernathy, Associated Hardwoods; Chris Brown, Enviva; Dave Fox, International Paper; and Thurston “Trip” L. Chavis III, Milliken Advisors.