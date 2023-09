× Expand LENS wine tasting event - wine tasting event September 19th

Please be aware that the wine tasting event hosted by the IOP LENS program at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, originally planned for August 30th, has been officially rescheduled to Tuesday, September 19th, at the same time, 5:30 PM, and at the same location. Thank you for your understanding and flexibility, and we look forward to seeing you all there! Register here.