Giving Tuesday: Embrace Generosity and Support the IOPPD

Please support the Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) program and our community by participating in Giving Tuesday on November 28th, 2023. We have so much to be thankful for as we reflect this time of year.

What is Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity. It was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Join the movement and give, whether it’s some of your time, a donation, or the power of your voice in your local community.

It’s a simple idea: whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to contribute toward building the better world we all want to live in.

Ten years after the establishment of Giving Tuesday, The LENS Foundation adopted this generosity movement with a simple goal: Let's remind people that giving is good. Join us in celebrating generosity in our community with your support of the Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Foundation.

We have built a program that acts as a catalyst for mutual support and benefit of our first responders and the IOP community through hardship requests, special needs, event sponsorship, as well as academic and motivational awards.

Funds raised will go toward initiatives that benefit law enforcement and neighbors in our community. Our radical generosity has and will continue to create positive experiences and change the lives of real people.

