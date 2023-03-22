Golf Association Honors Tournament Benefactors

The Wild Dunes Men’s Golf Association’s Prostate Cancer Foundation Committee will host a reception April 20 “celebrating the generosity of our gracious benefactors, Gordon and Paula Wheeler.” The event, which will feature wine, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, will be held at the Gordon Wheeler Gallery at 180 E. Bay St. in Charleston, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wheeler always donates a painting to the Foundation to be auctioned off during the WDMGA’s annual golf tournament, scheduled for May 13 at the Links and Harbor Courses in Wild Dunes. To RSVP, email Mike@WDMGA-PCF.org or call 516-220-6580. The $50 per person donation should be made payable to WDMGA.