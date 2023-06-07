Golf Tourney And Auction Raised $850,000 To Fight Prostate Cancer

× Expand Mike Muzzy

In 10 years, the Wild Dunes Men’s Golf Association has raised $1.6 million to help the battle against prostate cancer. More importantly, the organization’s recent golf tournament and online auction resulted in a donation of more than half of the 10-year total to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Mike Muzzy, chair of the WDMGA’s Prostate Cancer Foundation Committee, reported that the event raised $425,000, a number that was doubled to $850,000 by a match from an anonymous member of the PCF board. Muzzy deemed the event a rousing success, despite falling short of raising $1 million.

“You have to set your goals high. To hit $1 million would have been tremendous. You try for a birdie, but sometimes par is good enough,” he commented.

A total of 320 golfers teed up for the tournament, held May 13 on both the Links and Harbor courses at Wild Dunes. The best scores were posted on the Links course in the afternoon. Winners included: first place – Joe Rhyne, Jim Jesse, Reg Munden and Rich Ennis; second place – Judd Baker, Ricky Roberts and Erica Baker; third place – Lou Attanasi, Jerry Zink, Mike Cantanzarite and Tim Smith; and fourth place – Mike Flint, Reid Banks, Stuart Whiteside and Ed Cook.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation, the leading philanthropic organization that raises funds for prostate cancer research, has donated resources to more than 2,200 programs at over 245 research centers in 28 countries, including the Medical University of South Carolina.