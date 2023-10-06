Honor A Veteran Through The Flags For Heroes Program

× Expand Wikimedia

Now is the time to sponsor a flag with the Isle of Palms Exchange Club’s Americanism Committee’s Flags for Heroes fundraiser. Your flag can be flown at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club or at Towne Centre in Mount Pleasant.

You also can be a corporate sponsor by filling out a form at iopflagsforheros.com.

The Exchange Club’s Americanism Committee erected 50 flags for Memorial Day for this new fundraiser and for its first Veterans Day, Nov. 11, members hope to raise 200 flags. What better way to honor a veteran than with a flag for Veterans Day? A flag will wave in the wind in honor of your favorite veteran from Nov. 3 through Nov. 16, with a tag noting his or her name, rank and other info.

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club’s Americanism Committee has provided more than $25,000 in donations this year to veterans organizations including the Fisher House, The Tri-County Veterans Network, Vantage Point Foundation, Project Street Outreach and the Veterans Administration Hospital. The committee also provided donations directly to veterans in need, including bus tickets for employment training and renovation materials for housing.

Many stories could be told by the families and friends who sponsor flags.

For example, Kevin Merrill sponsored a Memorial Day flag for his family’s hero – his father, John W. Merrill, known to everyone as Bill. Kevin told us that his father served during World War II with his brother. He raised five children and was “about family, faith, friends and the United States.”

Thank you to our fallen veterans and their families for their ultimate sacrifice and to our veterans who have served our country throughout the years here at home and across the world.

Please help support the Americanism Committee and local veterans and their families: single flag - $75; three flags - $200; bronze sponsor, five flags - $300; silver sponsor, 10 flags - $500; gold sponsor, 20 flags - $1,000.