Isle Of Palms Exchange Club Shows Its Gratitude To Service Members

Carolyn Blashek started Operation Gratitude 20 years ago in her living room, putting together care packages for the military in Iraq. Since its inception, the organization has sent more than 3.8 million care packages to military service members.

“Volunteers are the lifeline of our organization,” according to Vicki Johnson, director of the national volunteer network at Operation Gratitude. “We could not provide care packages or battalion buddies without the support of our volunteers, whether knitting scarves, writing letters or donating other items. The packages from home remind them that a grateful nation stands with them.”

On June 19, Operation Gratitude provided 300 battalion buddies kits to volunteers from the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Veterans Administration and the Charleston area community. Battalion buddies are hand-stuffed teddy bears for the children of service members. When Joint Base Charleston requested the care packages and battalion buddies for their service members, instead of having them shipped from California, Vicki contacted the Isle of Palms Exchange Club to construct the bears. She has had a long-standing relationship with the Exchange Club through the Fisher House and now Operation Gratitude.

Carol Truslow, the Americanism Committee Chair for the Isle of Palms Exchange Club noted: “I am overwhelmed by the enthusiastic support from our Americanism Committee and IOP Exchange Club members willingly giving their time to this meaningful activity to share with service people and show our heartfelt support. This is a token of our love and gratitude to our military families.”

Carol’s Army hospital unit was activated during Desert Storm, and she saw the need of the troops and their families firsthand for items that are provided by Operation Gratitude.

To learn how you can support our military, visit operationgratitude.com.