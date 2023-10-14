IOP resident participated in Wagoween to benefit the K-9 LENS Foundation

Isle of Palms resident, Tank, dressed as Albert Einstein and participated in the Wagoween Parade on 10/8 at The Charleston Place Hotel to benefit the K-9 LENS Foundation.

Tank’s rolling laboratory is called Tanked Up for a Cure, the team name for his friends and family riding in the 2023 Lowvelo charity ride for MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center. All monies raised during the ride on November 4th go directly to the Hollings Cancer Center.

You can help Tank’s team by visiting www.Lowvelo.com, click “donate”, scroll to “Teams” then scroll to find team “Tanked Up for a Cure”. Thank you!