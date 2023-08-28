× Expand Get up, Ret Running, Give Back (Island Eye) 1080 × 1080 px) - 1

Isle of Palms Connector Run and Walk for the Child, Oct. 7, 2023. 5K, 10K, get up, get running, give back.

Join our fight against child abuse in the Lowcountry. The Isle of Palms Connector Run will be a challenging road race across the IOP Connector. Starting at 8 AM on the Isle of Palms, crossing into Mount Pleasant and returning to IOP, 10K and 5K runners, walkers and teams of all experience levels and ages will be rewarded with beautiful vistas of the Atlantic Ocean, Intracoastal Waterway, local creeks, marsh views and waterfowl. The post-race festival for the family will feature live music, free beer (21+), kids area, cash prizes, awards ceremony and vendor exhibits.

All funds raised go directly to local organizations for the prevention of child abuse and healing those affected by it. Over the past three decades @ioprun has given back over $1,000,000 to local nonprofits. $92,000 was awarded in 2022 to our beneficiaries. We have named our 2023 beneficiaries, they are: Windwood Family Services, HALOS, Carolina Youth Development Center, Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center, CAPA Child Abuse Prevention Center, Florence Crittenton, Darkness to Light, My Sister’s House, Lowcountry Orphan Relief and Doors to Freedom. Presented by the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, The City of Isle of Palms, and the Town of Mount Pleasant. Let’s get up, get running and keep giving back. IOPrun.com

REGISTER HERE

Runner Instructions for an Enjoyable Race!

Before the Race:

Packet Pickup will be Friday, October 6, 2023 from 10:30am to 7pm at: IOP Exchange Club, 201 Palms Blvd, Isle of Palms, SC 29451

The Isle of Palms Connector, Hwy 517 will close at 7 am Saturday morning. After 7 am, use the Ben Sawyer bridge and Sullivan’s Island.

Parking is at the Isle of Palms City lot on Pavilion. Volunteers will direct you to parking.

Overflow parking is at the Charleston County Park on Ocean Blvd.

For the safety of the runners, no pets allowed on the course.

Race Start:

Race starts at 8 AM for both the 10K and 5K on Palm Blvd.

Strollers and walkers begin near the back of the group.

Walkers allowed on 5K course only.

During the Race:

You must cross the start line for your bib time to start.

Your race bib and number must always be visible from the front.

Only registered runners are allowed on the course.

Keep your race bib flat to ensure accurate timing.

If you need medical assistance, notify the nearest volunteer in a grey t-shirt.

Water will be provided along the course at the 5K and 10K turnarounds, as well as at the finish line after the race.

Post Race Party: