Isle Of Palms Exchange Club Earns National And District Awards

The last few weeks have been eventful. The Isle of Palms Exchange Club was notified that the National Exchange awarded it the “Exchange Awesome Club of the Month” award for all of the activities it participated in for its four Programs of Service: Americanism, Child Abuse Prevention, Youth and Scholarships and Community Service.

On June 3, the Isle of Palms hosted the District Exchange Convention, a day-long event culminating with awards given to the various Exchange Clubs in the district. A big thank you goes to The Island Eye. The IOP Exchange Club received the Media award for all of the articles written by Club President Robbie Berg that the newspaper published. Thank you to the staff of The Island Eye for bringing these articles and IOP Exchange news to the community.

The IOP Exchange Club also won the Fundraising award. The club has donated more than $140,000 and counting during the current year.

Thank you to the community for its support with our various fundraisers, starting in October with the IOP Connector Run and the Oyster Roast every March. Flags for Heroes and private donations also help the Americanism Committee meet the needs of our veterans in Charleston and Berkeley County.

New District board members were inducted at the convention: President James Herzog, Daniel Island; President-Elect Victor Apat, Charleston; Vice President Michael Gaston, Berkeley County; Secretary Robbie Berg, Isle of Palms; and Treasurer Kimball Collins, Charleston. District representatives are Stuart Buck, Michael Gaston, Cathy Johnson and Kitty Riley.

At the end of the day and evening, it was apparent to those who attended that so many of our district Exchange Clubs provide a vast number of diverse programs and hundreds of thousands of dollars and volunteer support to local charities. It was a fun and rewarding evening for all.