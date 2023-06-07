Isle Of Palms Exchange Club Honors Veterans On Memorial Day

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club would like to thank the Exchange members, community members and others who sponsored a flag for a veteran they wanted to honor.

The Exchange Club’s Americanism Committee will use the proceeds from this fundraiser to help various veterans groups in the Charleston and Berkeley County area. Twenty five flags were flown at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club and another 25 around the main traffic circle at Towne Centre in Mount Pleasant from May 26 through June 6.

There are stories that could be told by and for everyone of the heroes honored, but one that came to us was unexpected. Kevin Merrill stopped by the Exchange Club hoping to be able to give the application for a flag to someone there. It so happened that President Robbie Berg was there and thanked him for making the effort.

Jim Thompson, chairman of the Americanism Committee, and Barbara Birch had just finished putting up the flags, so Robbie suggested that Kevin erect his flag – in honor of his father, John W. Merrill, who was known to everyone as Bill – himself, knowing that this would be a meaningful experience for Kevin. He immediately said he would be honored, and they went to the new seawall railing, where Kevin was able to erect his flag for his father. He stated that he would share this moment with his siblings.

John Merrill served during World War II with his brother. He raised five children and was all about family, faith, friends and the United States.

Thank you to our fallen veterans and their families for their ultimate sacrifice and to our other veterans who have served our country throughout the years here at home and across the world.