Isle Of Palms Exchange Club Oyster Roast Is March 11

It is not too late to get you tickets for the IOP Bud and Cecily Stack Annual Oyster Roast, which is scheduled for March 11 on the scenic banks of Hamlin Creek.

Aside from the delicious single select oysters, chili and hot dogs, guests can also enjoy live music and beautiful panoramic views of the water. The event also will feature an online silent auction with several local items donated by generous businesses in the IOP and Charleston area.

Tickets are available online at iopexchange.org. There will be two seating times, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The club is selling tables that seat eight and individual tickets as well. Beer, wine, and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

This fundraiser benefits The Exchange Club’s Youth/Scholarship and Americanism Programs of Service Committees. Each year, scholarships are given to rising high school seniors with the money raised through this event. Any remaining proceeds will be donated to the Americanism Program of Service for Veterans.

The IOP Exchange Club appreciates and welcomes all the support from the community and looks forward to an amazing and fun afternoon for a fantastic cause.