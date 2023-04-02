Don't Miss the IOP Recreation Bicycle Rodeo!

For the first time since 2009, the Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host a Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 20th at 10am. Sponsored by the IOP LENS Program, the free event will welcome all ages and focus on teaching participants proper bike safety. The Recreation parking lot will transform into a fun bicycle obstacle course comprised of six stations that are designed to showcase bicycle safety and riding skills. Stations will comprise of proper helmet and bike fittings, a mechanical station for minor adjustments, and interactive stations such as Quick Stop Slalom, Paper Boy, Turtle Race, and more. The Isle of Palms Police Department

will also be onsite to register participant’s bicycles. There will be giveaways for new bikes and helmets along with free snacks, snowcones, and water. Thank you to Coastal Cyclist, Harris Teeter, SC Bikes, and Charleston Moves for providing voluteers and contributing toward the Bike Rodeo. It should be noted that participants are required to bring their own bike and motorized variants will not be permitted. Make sure to register in-person or online by Friday, May 12th to secure your spot for this fun and informative experience.

× Expand Front of Flyer