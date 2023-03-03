IOP Songwriter Festival Aids Lowcountry Orphan Relief

If you love live music, free admission and upbeat jams to shake your tailfeather, then you’re in for a treat. The Dinghy will host the very first Isle of Palms Songwriter Festival March 12, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring some of the top musicians around town, including Jamisun, Lauren Hall, Abbey Elmore, Chris Dodson, Travis Allison and Dave Landeo.

The festival was born from the mind of philanthropic full-time musician, Dave Landeo, who has played internationally and throughout the Lowcountry for more than 20 years. He and Abbey were scheduled to play at the Dinghy, so an idea sparked to invite a few other talented friends to share the stage. Voila – The first annual Songwriter Festival.

The lineup of artists will perform 30-to-45-minute sets where they will play their upbeat, original tunes with the beach breezes setting the mood. If the weather is grouchy, there will be a plan B – but don’t let a less than perfect Lowcountry day scare you.

On-site, there will be access to food, drink and a silent auction. All auction proceeds will benefit Lowcountry Orphan Relief, which focuses on providing services to children who have been abused or neglected.

Thanks to a series of serendipitous events and good timing, Landeo has partnered with local sponsors East Coast Entertainment, Rusty’s Cool Guitars, MPS Construction and Spoken Word Children’s Therapy to help make the event happen. His goal is to bring awareness to the good work Lowcountry Orphan Relief is doing as well as promote good times and good tunes with some of our favorite local artists with a beach setting. Yes, please, and thank you.

To learn more or to donate auction items, visit IsleofPalmsSongwritersFestival.com.