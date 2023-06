Team up to clean up with the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew.

Litter sweeps are twice a week, now through Labor Day.

Litter sweeps are held Mondays from 6pm to 7pm with a "Breakfast Club" on Wednesdays from 7am to 8am.

Supplies will be provided.

Volunteers check in at 1100 Ocean Blvd beach access by Coconut Joe’s & IOP city restroom building.

As a bonus, enjoy a discount at an IOP restaurant after

No advance registration is needed.

We are so thankful for everyone who helps!