Isle Of Palms Connector Run Fights Child Abuse In The Lowcountry

The IOP Connector Run and Walk for the Child, scheduled for Oct. 7, is an annual event for the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, city of Isle of Palms and town of Mount Pleasant. The 5K and 10K runs raise funds for various organizations, including: HALO; Darkness to Light; My Sister’s House; Florence Crittenton; Lowcountry Orphan Relief; Windwood Farm and Windwood Farm Family Services; Carolina Youth Development Center; Dee Norton Advocacy Center; the Child Abuse Center Prevention Association; and Doors to Freedom.

This is our 31st year hosting the Isle of Palms Connector Run and Walk for the Child, so members of this community and surrounding areas need to “get up, get running and give back.”

Join our fight against child abuse in the Lowcountry. The Isle of Palms Connector Run will be a challenging road race across the IOP Connector, from Isle of Palms to Mount Pleasant and back. 10K and 5K runners – and walkers – will be rewarded with beautiful vistas of the Atlantic Ocean, the Intracoastal Waterway, creeks and marsh.

The post-race festival will feature live music, free beer for those 21 and older, a kids’ area, cash prizes, an awards ceremony and vendor exhibits.

All funds raised go directly to local organizations for the prevention of child abuse and healing those affected by child abuse. Over the past three decades, the IOP Connector Run has given more than $1 million to local nonprofits. A total of $72,000 was awarded to our beneficiaries in 2022.

Even with a hurricane on the horizon, more than 800 runners registered for the event last year. As of Aug. 19, we were close to 400 participants. We would love for our whole community to get involved on some level. There are so many opportunities to do so: becoming a sponsor or vendor, volunteering for the day, running, walking, or simply donating to help our mission of preventing child abuse in the Lowcountry.

To learn more, visit IOPrun.com, facebook.com/iopconnectorrun or Instagram.com/ioprun.