It's Not Too Late to Purchase Tickets for the Annual IOP Exchange Club Oyster Roast

ISLE OF PALMS, SC- It is not too late to get your tickets for the IOP Bud and Cecily Stack Annual Oyster Roast! On March 11th, on the scenic banks of Hamlin Creek. Aside from the delicious single select oysters, chili, and hotdogs, guests can also enjoy live music and beautiful panoramic views of the water. The event will also feature an online silent auction with several local items donated by generous businesses in the IOP and Charleston area.

Tickets are available here and can be found at the IOP Exchange Club website. This year there will be two seating times. Those interested can buy a ticket for either the first seating from 2:00-4:00 PM or for the second seating from 5:00-7:00 PM. The club is selling both tables that seat eight and individual tickets. Participants who purchase tables will get eight wristbands to share with the people of their choice. Beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase.

This fundraiser benefits The Exchange Club’s Youth/Scholarship and Americanism Programs of Service Committees. Each year scholarships are given to rising high school seniors with the money raised through this event. Any remaining proceeds will be donated to the Americanism Program of Service for Veterans support. The IOP Exchange Club appreciates and welcomes all the support from the community and looks forward to an amazing and fun afternoon for a fantastic cause.