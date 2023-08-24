Kai Lenny Surfboard up for Auction

Warrior Surf Foundation (WSF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that works to provide free surf therapy, wellness coaching, yoga, and community to Veterans struggling with PTSD, anxiety, depression, transition issues, and other mental health issues. We believe that all Veterans deserve the right to live lives to their fullest potential.

Earlier this summer we were thrilled and beyond grateful to have been gifted a board by Kai Lenny for a raffle at this year’s surfboard auction. The board, custom built for Kai by his longtime shaper Keith Teboul, is one of Kai’s personal Pipeline specialty boards. In light of the recent fires in Lahaina, we're donating back 50% of this board’s raffle ticket sales to the Positively Kai Foundation which is directly supporting fire victims on Kai’s home island of Maui.

Auction ends August 26, 2023 at 10:00 pm EST. Help two great causes - and click below for your chance to win!

