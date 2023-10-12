Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support To Sponsor Open House At Isle Of Palms Fire Department

× Expand Mic Smith Photography LLC Ted Kinghorn delivering the opening remarks at the 2023 IOP LENS Banquet

The Isle of Palms Fire Department will host an open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. October 20 in the city’s Public Safety Building, sponsored by the Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support program and featuring an abundance of food, fun activities and safety demonstrations. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to stop by at any time throughout the duration of the event.

Former City Council Member Ted Kinghorn plays a significant role in organizing various community events through LENS.

“The Fire Department initiated this open house,” said Kinghorn. “It is something that we were happy to support and fund as a sponsor.”

LENS works to instill a positive relationship between law enforcement and local citizens.

“The whole effort is to bring the community together, to make sure that kids are comfortable with law enforcement and we give an opportunity for the law enforcement staff to interact with our neighbors and children,” Kinghorn explained.

In addition to the Fire Department, the Isle of Palms Police Department will also be in attendance. Both departments will provide demonstrations such as the use of a fire hose and showing off the recently established K-9 unit.

Another canine who will be making an appearance is Sparky the Fire Dog, the official mascot of the National Fire Protection Association.

Sparky’s name comes from the idea that sparks from electricity contribute to household fires.

“It’s just going to be good fun for the kids,” Kinghorn commented in reference to the mascot’s attendance.

“It’s a fun way to educate the younger crowd.”

While LENS works to serve the residents of Isle of Palms, the organization also works to serve the law enforcement community through a variety of programs. These include setting up scholarships and hardship funds for police officers and their families, all provided through private funding and donations from the community.

“The nature of the program is to boost morale on both sides,” Kinghorn emphasized. “It’s essential to create opportunities like this for the police to interact with our citizens.”

While the upcoming open house is the first of its kind in collaboration with the Fire Department, it surely won’t be the last. Having hosted six events in the first half of this year, golf cart safety and swimming programs are on the horizon. Kinghorn said there’s “lots to look forward to.”

For more information on the open house and future LENS events, visit lensiop.org.