Have all your friends started playing bridge? Do you want to learn to play? Do you want to update the bridge you learned long ago? Do you know someone who wants to learn bridge?

Have you answered “YES” to any of these questions? Then Learn Bridge in a Day seminar is for you!

The next seminar is scheduled for April 8. The seminar is from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The donation is only $75 - which includes coffee and pastries, full lunch, and handouts. If you are interested, or know someone who may be, email Graydon Vadas at graydonvadas7@gmail.com.

All ages are welcome (including children from 12 years). Make this a family activity. If you need a ride to the IOP Exchange Club, please notify us when you register. Please note, these seminars fill up quickly. We are restricting the seminar to 28 attendees.

ALL NET PROCEEDS ARE DONATED TO CHARITY.

Learn more at our website.