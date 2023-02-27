'LENS' Recognizes excellence in our Community

Every year, the Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) program hosts a banquet at a new and exciting location that features cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, catered food, and entertainment provided by live music, guest speakers, and our renowned live auction, featuring items you won't want to miss out on. LENS hosts this banquet in recognition of National Police Week and honoring the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD). This year, the banquet will take place on May 15th at the stunning Sweetgrass Inn at the Wild Dunes Resort. Awardees listed on the left will receive special recognition at the Annual LENS Banquet. All of their volunteer contributions to LENS honors and supports the IOPPD.

Rom & Renee Reddy

Award: 2022 George Reeth Leadership Award

Recipient: Reddy Charitable Foundation

LENS is blessed with support of many individual, business and non-profit supporters. George Reeth initiated the LENS program and the Reddy's had the leadership and initiative to help launch the Education Scholarships program.

Kathy Shook

Award: 2022 Volunteer of the Year

Recipient: Kathy Shook

LENS recognizes the Volunteer of the Year for his or her unselfish dedication and support of the LENS program. We recognize Kathy Shook, the Treasurer of the Isle of Palms Community Corporation. Kathy has provided exceptional support for the success and continued growth of LENS.

Officer Joseph Tumminelli

Award: 2022 IOPPD Officer of the Year

Recipient: Joseph Tumminelli

Each year, LENS and the Isle of Palms Police Department recognizes an officer who has stood out amongst his or her peers for outstanding displays of leadership and volunteering. Officer Tumminelli has displayed exemplary performance of his patrol duties and we are honored to present him with this award at the 2023 LENS Banquet this May.

Beth & Brian Berrigan

Award: 2022 LENS Founders Recognition Award

Recipients: Beth & Brian Berrigan

It is because of the generosity and leadership of our Fifty Founding Members that enabled LENS to launch in a short period of time and provide the support to our IOPPD, citizens, and visitors to our island community. Beth and Brian Berrigan are identified for their unique leadership and ongoing support for the LENS program.

What to expect at the 2023 Banquet:

Relaxed Island dress code

Cocktails on the Foyer & Terrace

Passed hot Hors D'oeuvres

Cheese & Crudité stations

Plated dinner & Cheesecake dessert

Live Music Featured

Law Enforcement Speaker

Live Auction hosted by Tom Crawford & Dorothy Kroenemer

Featured Hardship and Scholarship Awards

PURCAHSE TICKETS OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO LEARN MORE