Litter Count Spikes As Isle Of Palms Cleanup Crew Expands Its Efforts

Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew volunteers collected more than 60,000 litter items in 2022 – an increase of 130% or more from previous years – as the group doubled the litter sweeps in its yearly schedule and included a new summer series of “Breakfast Club” sweeps targeting the commercial streetscape and city parking areas at Front Beach.

IOP Cleanup Crew documents its data using the Litter Journal, a project in the South Carolina Aquarium’s Citizen Science app, which incorporates observations from other citizen scientists who use the publicly-available app. That includes Lowcountry litter crusader Howard Hogue – known as Beach Santa – who helps welcome volunteers at IOP Cleanup Crew litter sweeps and regularly does litter sweeps on his own.

The total number of Isle of Palms litter items documented in the Aquarium’s Litter Journal in 2022 by IOP Cleanup Crew, Beach Santa and other citizen scientists reached over 105,000. Of those items, 57% were collected from the beach and access paths and the rest from roads, sidewalks and parking areas, mostly in the commercial area of Front Beach.

Cigarette litter – which contains plastic threads and toxic chemicals – continues to be the No. 1 litter item for both areas. However, historic data shows the percentage of smoking-related beach litter items – cigarette butts, cigar tips and eCigarettes – dropped from 34% in 2018, when IOP Cleanup Crew formed and started collecting data, to 21% the past two years, following the adoption of regulations against smoking on the beach and beach access paths by the city of Isle of Palms in 2020.

Smoking-related litter items made up 44% of the litter items collected and documented in the streets, sidewalks and parking areas in 2022.

Other top litter items collected from IOP’s beach and commercial areas are plastic, including bottle caps, lids, food wrappers and juice box straw wrappers.

To help answer the litter crisis, beachgoers should:

Be aware of local beach ordinances prohibiting single-use retail bags, straws, Styrofoam coolers and containers and smoking on the beach.

Avoid bringing disposable items to the beach and rely on reusable items, including drink ware and bags.

Keep track of belongings and take care not to leave anything behind on the beach or in parking areas – including toys, towels, chairs, shoes and clothing.

Dispose of trash properly and do not overstuff receptacles. While the city of Isle of Palms provides beach trash cans, the best way to keep trash out of the environment is to dispose of it at home or in trash receptacles off the beach.

Want to Join the Crew?

IOP Cleanup Crew uses volunteer power to keep the coast clean, protect natural ecosystems and public health, document litter data and help solve the pollution crisis. The crew’s litter sweeps, which are done in partnership with South Carolina Aquarium and supported by the city of Isle of Palms and island businesses, are designed to be fun, flexible and open to everyone who wants to pitch in.

2023 spring – Starting March 13, litter sweeps will be every other Monday, with special welcome sessions for newcomers and groups from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by cleanup from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dates: March 13 and 27; April 10 and 24; May 8 and 22.

2023 beach season – from Memorial Day through Labor Day, weekly litter sweeps will be held Monday nights from 6-7 p.m. and Wednesday mornings (Breakfast Club) from 7-8 a.m., including July 5.

2023-24 fall and winter – preliminary schedule - second Monday of the month, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a special holiday sweep in December.

Check-in for sweeps is at the beach walkover in the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard, between the city building with the IOP postcard mural and the outdoor showers. Smugglers and Coconut Joe’s are also close by. All supplies and instructions are provided. No advance registration is required, though groups of 15 or more are encouraged to email Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew Co-founder Susan Hill Smith at susanhillsmith@gmail.com.

Volunteers are asked to collect litter for at least 30 minutes and afterward can enjoy discounts at participating Isle of Palms restaurants. Volunteers can obtain a vehicle magnet that allows free parking in the city of Isle of Palms lots off Pavilion Drive during subsequent litter sweeps. Anyone who has helped with two litter sweeps is eligible for an IOP Cleanup Crew T-shirt made with sustainable resources, including recycled plastic.