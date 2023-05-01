Local Advocates Pursue "Mental Health For All" at NAMIWalks 2023

As the American public increasingly understands the critical nature of accessible, affordable mental health care, so have the demands on NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, known locally as NAMI Charleston Area.

To support its free educational programs, power its advocacy efforts and strengthen outreach to the community, NAMI presents its largest mental health awareness and fundraising event of the year, NAMIWalks Charleston Area on October 7, at Palmetto Islands County Park, located in Mt. Pleasant.

We are currently accepting sponsorships for our 5th Annual Walk.

With one in five people experiencing mental illness at any given time, NAMIWalks Charleston Area, SC expects to attract hundreds of residents across the Charleston region to celebrate mental health recovery, to let community members know they are not alone and to honor the memory of loved ones lost to suicide.

“This is a new, uncharted time for mental health care. We must recognize the significant impact that current events are placing on our mental wellness,” said Kelly Troyer. “Our friends, family and neighbors can afford nothing less than Mental Health for All. NAMIWalks is an excellent way to advocate for mental wellness, and we must be diligent in our efforts for our community.”

To join NAMIWalks, visit namicharlestonarea/nami-walks.org. There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. Participants raising at least $100 receive an event t-shirt. 100% of funds raised stays local, supporting our NAMI Charleston Area’s free mental health programs, resources, and services.

NAMI Charleston Area, located in North Charleston, is part of the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMIWalks is the largest, most vibrant mental health event series in the country with walks taking place in more than 130 locations. For more information, visit our website at namicharlestonarea.org.